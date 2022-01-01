West Omaha bars & lounges you'll love

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers image

 

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Tuna$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
Hummus$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
Nachos$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
10 Wings$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.

Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 30$41.97
Side Salad$3.99
Med Pizza$13.99
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile con Queso Deluxe$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Enchiladas Beef$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Fajita Chicken for 1$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
BUFFALO CHKN SAND$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
Charred Burger + Bar image

 

Charred Burger + Bar

1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
JALAPENO POPPER$8.50
CHEESEBURGER$5.00
BACON RANCH$9.50
801 Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

801 Grill

10387 Pacific Place, Omaha

Avg 4.3 (986 reviews)
Takeout
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese image

 

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

10924 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
