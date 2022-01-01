West Omaha bars & lounges you'll love
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha
|Popular items
|Seared Tuna
|$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
|Hummus
|$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
|Nachos
|$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Salad
|$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
|Jams Burger
|$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
|10 Wings
|$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.
Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|1 DOZ WINGS
|$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|WESTERN BBQ BRGR
|$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Wings 30
|$41.97
|Side Salad
|$3.99
|Med Pizza
|$13.99
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Popular items
|Chile con Queso Deluxe
|$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Enchiladas Beef
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Fajita Chicken for 1
|$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|HANGOVER BURGER
|$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
|BUFFALO CHKN SAND
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
Charred Burger + Bar
1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107, Omaha
|Popular items
|JALAPENO POPPER
|$8.50
|CHEESEBURGER
|$5.00
|BACON RANCH
|$9.50