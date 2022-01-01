West Omaha breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in West Omaha

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
24oz - Mocha$5.25
24oz Iced - Caramel Latte$5.25
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full B&G w/ Hash Browns$7.50
comes with a order of hash brows or home fries
Classic Breakfast$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
CB w/Pork Chop$10.49
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
More about HomeStyle Cafe
Blatt Beer & Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Paradise Club$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
Paradise Greek$7.49
Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
More about Paradise Bakery
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering image

 

Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering

11040 Oak Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Casserole (Serves 10)$64.99
Our famous potato casseroles all begin with a heaping pile of sliced, grilled garden potatoes topped with the freshest ingredients, in a 9X13 pan serves up to 9 people
Cinn Rolls (12)$34.99
Baked from scratch large gooey cinnamon rolls covered with bakers glazed icing and sprinkled with cinnamon.
Casserole (Serves 25)$119.99
Our famous potato casseroles all begin with a heaping pile of sliced, grilled garden potatoes topped with the freshest ingredients, in a 12x18 deep pan serves up to 30 people
More about Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
Garden Cafe image

 

Garden Cafe

11040 Oak St, Millard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Denver Casserole
this one started it all... ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes and american cheese
Old Fashioned Breakfast$9.99
Two eggs any style, three slices of bacon or sausage links or two sausage patties, garden potatoes, and choices of two slices
of toast or a pancake. Sub for Ham + $1.99
Kids Pigs in a Blanket$6.99
two links rolled up in two pancakes, served with a scrambled egg
More about Garden Cafe
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Sando$6.00
beef short rib topped with gruyere cheese, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
Home Fries$3.50
fried potatoes seasoned with herbs and salt
Fried Chicken Sando$5.00
fried chicken topped with scrambled eggs, chipotle mayo, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
More about WD Cravings
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

120 Regency Parkway, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Chicken$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
Southwest Chicken Caesar$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
Southwest Breakfast Wrap$6.99
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, black beans, green chilies, roasted corn jicama and cheddar cheese wrapped in a traditional flour tortilla.
More about Paradise Bakery
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Durum Focaccia$4.00
WOOD BAKED, HOUSE-MADE, WARM HOUSE RICOTTA, LOCAL RAW HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
Timburger$15.00
1/2 LB GROUND, LOCAL SHORT RIB WAGYU, PICKLE, TOMATO, BURGER SAUCE, PORT ONION, JALAPEÑO BACON, WIDMER CHEDDAR, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Club$14.00
SKIN ON CHICKEN, HOUSE SERRANO BUFFALO SAUCE, PEANUT SLAW, GARLIC AIOLI AND PICKLES, HOUSE FRIES
Cherry Baby Back Ribs
CHERRY SMOKED AND GRILLED, HOUSE MADE CHERRY BBQ SAUCE, MOLASSES BEANSPEANUT SLAW, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Pasta Saltimbocca$24.00
CHOICE OF CRISPY ASIAGO CHICKEN OR MEXICAN ROCK SHRIMP, HOUSEMADE PAPARDELLE PASTA, WHITE WINE, CREAM, BASIL, SAGE, GARLIC, PROSCIUTTO, ARTICHOKE, ASPARAGUS, CAPERS
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen

Map

Map

