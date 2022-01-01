West Omaha breakfast spots you'll love
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
|Churro
|$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
|24oz - Mocha
|$5.25
|24oz Iced - Caramel Latte
|$5.25
More about HomeStyle Cafe
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Full B&G w/ Hash Browns
|$7.50
comes with a order of hash brows or home fries
|Classic Breakfast
|$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
|CB w/Pork Chop
|$10.49
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
More about Blatt Beer & Table
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
More about Paradise Bakery
Paradise Bakery
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Paradise Club
|$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
|Paradise Greek
|$7.49
Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
More about Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
11040 Oak Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Casserole (Serves 10)
|$64.99
Our famous potato casseroles all begin with a heaping pile of sliced, grilled garden potatoes topped with the freshest ingredients, in a 9X13 pan serves up to 9 people
|Cinn Rolls (12)
|$34.99
Baked from scratch large gooey cinnamon rolls covered with bakers glazed icing and sprinkled with cinnamon.
|Casserole (Serves 25)
|$119.99
Our famous potato casseroles all begin with a heaping pile of sliced, grilled garden potatoes topped with the freshest ingredients, in a 12x18 deep pan serves up to 30 people
More about Garden Cafe
Garden Cafe
11040 Oak St, Millard
|Popular items
|Denver Casserole
this one started it all... ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes and american cheese
|Old Fashioned Breakfast
|$9.99
Two eggs any style, three slices of bacon or sausage links or two sausage patties, garden potatoes, and choices of two slices
of toast or a pancake. Sub for Ham + $1.99
|Kids Pigs in a Blanket
|$6.99
two links rolled up in two pancakes, served with a scrambled egg
More about WD Cravings
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Popular items
|Short Rib Sando
|$6.00
beef short rib topped with gruyere cheese, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
|Home Fries
|$3.50
fried potatoes seasoned with herbs and salt
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$5.00
fried chicken topped with scrambled eggs, chipotle mayo, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
More about Paradise Bakery
Paradise Bakery
120 Regency Parkway, Omaha
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken
|$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
|Southwest Chicken Caesar
|$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
|Southwest Breakfast Wrap
|$6.99
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, black beans, green chilies, roasted corn jicama and cheddar cheese wrapped in a traditional flour tortilla.
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Popular items
|Durum Focaccia
|$4.00
WOOD BAKED, HOUSE-MADE, WARM HOUSE RICOTTA, LOCAL RAW HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
|Timburger
|$15.00
1/2 LB GROUND, LOCAL SHORT RIB WAGYU, PICKLE, TOMATO, BURGER SAUCE, PORT ONION, JALAPEÑO BACON, WIDMER CHEDDAR, HOUSE CUT FRIES
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$14.00
SKIN ON CHICKEN, HOUSE SERRANO BUFFALO SAUCE, PEANUT SLAW, GARLIC AIOLI AND PICKLES, HOUSE FRIES
|Cherry Baby Back Ribs
CHERRY SMOKED AND GRILLED, HOUSE MADE CHERRY BBQ SAUCE, MOLASSES BEANSPEANUT SLAW, HOUSE CUT FRIES
|Pasta Saltimbocca
|$24.00
CHOICE OF CRISPY ASIAGO CHICKEN OR MEXICAN ROCK SHRIMP, HOUSEMADE PAPARDELLE PASTA, WHITE WINE, CREAM, BASIL, SAGE, GARLIC, PROSCIUTTO, ARTICHOKE, ASPARAGUS, CAPERS