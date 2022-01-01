West Omaha cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in West Omaha

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
24oz - Mocha$5.25
24oz Iced - Caramel Latte$5.25
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

Takeout
Popular items
Full B&G w/ Hash Browns$7.50
comes with a order of hash brows or home fries
Classic Breakfast$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
CB w/Pork Chop$10.49
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
More about HomeStyle Cafe
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Club$8.50
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Bacon$8.25
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
Egg & Sausage Sandwich$4.50
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
More about Stories Coffee Company
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Sando$6.00
beef short rib topped with gruyere cheese, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
Home Fries$3.50
fried potatoes seasoned with herbs and salt
Fried Chicken Sando$5.00
fried chicken topped with scrambled eggs, chipotle mayo, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
More about WD Cravings
Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge image

 

Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge

1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, Omaha

Takeout
More about Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge
PappaRoti - Omaha

723 North 114th Street, Omaha

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kaya$7.49
Karak Tea$2.29
Karak Tea Pappuccino
More about PappaRoti - Omaha
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kosmic Krunch
Freshly roasted espresso with milk of choice along with caramel sauce, toffee nut syrup and 100% pure maple syrup.
Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Legendary! We take your bagel bin bagel of choice, add egg and cheese along with your choice of breakfast meat and run it through our turbo chef oven to create a uniquely crispy melty sammy that’ll keep you coming back for more!
Karmas Classic French Toast Latte
We take our freshly roasted espresso beans, your milk of choice along with 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar topped with cinnamon to create French toast in a cup
More about Karma Koffee

