West Omaha cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in West Omaha
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
|24oz - Mocha
|$5.25
|24oz Iced - Caramel Latte
|$5.25
More about HomeStyle Cafe
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Full B&G w/ Hash Browns
|$7.50
comes with a order of hash brows or home fries
|Classic Breakfast
|$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
|CB w/Pork Chop
|$10.49
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$8.50
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Chicken Bacon
|$8.25
Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon
|Egg & Sausage Sandwich
|$4.50
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
More about WD Cravings
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Popular items
|Short Rib Sando
|$6.00
beef short rib topped with gruyere cheese, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
|Home Fries
|$3.50
fried potatoes seasoned with herbs and salt
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$5.00
fried chicken topped with scrambled eggs, chipotle mayo, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
15555 W Dodge Rd, Omaha
|Popular items
|Latte
More about Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge
Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge
1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, Omaha
More about PappaRoti - Omaha
PappaRoti - Omaha
723 North 114th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kaya
|$7.49
|Karak Tea
|$2.29
|Karak Tea Pappuccino
More about Karma Koffee
Karma Koffee
587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kosmic Krunch
Freshly roasted espresso with milk of choice along with caramel sauce, toffee nut syrup and 100% pure maple syrup.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.99
Legendary! We take your bagel bin bagel of choice, add egg and cheese along with your choice of breakfast meat and run it through our turbo chef oven to create a uniquely crispy melty sammy that’ll keep you coming back for more!
|Karmas Classic French Toast Latte
We take our freshly roasted espresso beans, your milk of choice along with 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar topped with cinnamon to create French toast in a cup