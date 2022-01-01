West Omaha Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in West Omaha

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Copal Mexican Cuisine image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.00
A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks, and chorizo.
Guacamole$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
Enchiladas Mole$14.50
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Quesadilla$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Street Taco$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile con Queso Deluxe$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Enchiladas Beef$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Fajita Chicken for 1$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
