West Omaha pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
Popular items
Mozz Sticks
$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
10 Wings
$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.
Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread
$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
Popular items
Wings 30
$41.97
Side Salad
$3.99
Med Pizza
$13.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie's
2062 N 117th Ave, Omaha
Popular items
10 Traditional Wings
$12.50
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
House Salad
$4.50
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
Meatball Hoagie
$11.60
Sam & Louie's famous hearty meatballs covered with our signature pizza sauce along with melted mozzarella, on a lightly toasted Italian bread.
LA CASA PIZZA
610 S. 168th St, Omaha
Popular items
LARGE - PEPPERONI
$19.00
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
CHEESE BREAD
$4.50
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our Mozzarella
LA CASA HOUSE SALAD
La Casa's Classic No Non-Sense House Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Black Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers & Your Choice of Dressing
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
Popular items
Durum Focaccia
$4.00
WOOD BAKED, HOUSE-MADE, WARM HOUSE RICOTTA, LOCAL RAW HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
Timburger
$15.00
1/2 LB GROUND, LOCAL SHORT RIB WAGYU, PICKLE, TOMATO, BURGER SAUCE, PORT ONION, JALAPEÑO BACON, WIDMER CHEDDAR, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries