West Omaha pizza restaurants you'll love

PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
10 Wings$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.

Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about PizzaWest
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 30$41.97
Side Salad$3.99
Med Pizza$13.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Sam & Louie's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's

2062 N 117th Ave, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Traditional Wings$12.50
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
House Salad$4.50
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
Meatball Hoagie$11.60
Sam & Louie's famous hearty meatballs covered with our signature pizza sauce along with melted mozzarella, on a lightly toasted Italian bread.
More about Sam & Louie's
LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LA CASA PIZZA

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LARGE - PEPPERONI$19.00
Cured Pepperoni, Fresh-Crushed Tomato Sauce & Romano or Mozzarella
CHEESE BREAD$4.50
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our Mozzarella
LA CASA HOUSE SALAD
La Casa's Classic No Non-Sense House Salad Served with Iceberg & Romaine Blend, Black Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers & Your Choice of Dressing
More about LA CASA PIZZA
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Durum Focaccia$4.00
WOOD BAKED, HOUSE-MADE, WARM HOUSE RICOTTA, LOCAL RAW HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
Timburger$15.00
1/2 LB GROUND, LOCAL SHORT RIB WAGYU, PICKLE, TOMATO, BURGER SAUCE, PORT ONION, JALAPEÑO BACON, WIDMER CHEDDAR, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro

