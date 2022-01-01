Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
West Omaha
/
Omaha
/
West Omaha
/
Bread Pudding
West Omaha restaurants that serve bread pudding
BBQ
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
Avg 4.4
(614 reviews)
Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding
$2.75
Our take on bread pudding, made with our cornbread and topped with caramel.
More about Swine Dining Omaha
Mouth of the South
16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$10.00
More about Mouth of the South
