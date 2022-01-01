Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
Toast

West Omaha restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding$2.75
Our take on bread pudding, made with our cornbread and topped with caramel.
More about Swine Dining Omaha
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Mouth of the South

