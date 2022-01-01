Brisket in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve brisket
Porky Butts BBQ
15475 Ruggles, Omaha
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.50
|Brisket Chili
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Chopped Brisket Tacos
|$15.00
2 HOUSE BRISKET BURNT END TACOS, CAROLINA SLAW, CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE, CARAMELIZED ONION, AGED CHEDDAR, SERVED WITH HATCH CHILE MAC AND CHEESE
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Large Brisket Mac N Cheese
|$5.45
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.
|Large Brisket Chili
|$4.75
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
|Thin Slice Brisket
|$8.99
Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.