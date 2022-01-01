Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve brisket

Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich$12.50
Brisket Chili
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Brisket Tacos$15.00
2 HOUSE BRISKET BURNT END TACOS, CAROLINA SLAW, CAROLINA BBQ SAUCE, CARAMELIZED ONION, AGED CHEDDAR, SERVED WITH HATCH CHILE MAC AND CHEESE
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Large Brisket Mac N Cheese$5.45
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.
Large Brisket Chili$4.75
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
Thin Slice Brisket$8.99
Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.
More about Swine Dining Omaha

