Cannolis in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve cannolis

LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LA CASA PIZZA

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI
Imported Straight from the Mother-Land, This Sicilian Dessert Has No Rival! Ricotta Cream and Chocolate Chip Filled Fried Shell of Deliciousness
More about LA CASA PIZZA
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli Rocher$4.25
More about WD Cravings

