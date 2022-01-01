Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

Burrito Fajita Chicken$19.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, fajita chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and your choice of filling. Topped with sauce, chile con queso, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with green chile rice, sour cream, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo
Burrito Chicken$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, hand-pulled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and your choice of filling. Topped with sauce, chile con queso, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with green chile rice, sour cream, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo
PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Chicken Tinga Burrito$8.00
with rice, pesto crema, pickled onions, and crunchy tortilla strips in a flour tortilla
