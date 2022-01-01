Chicken burritos in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Burrito Fajita Chicken
|$19.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, fajita chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and your choice of filling. Topped with sauce, chile con queso, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with green chile rice, sour cream, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo
|Burrito Chicken
|$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, hand-pulled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and your choice of filling. Topped with sauce, chile con queso, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with green chile rice, sour cream, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo