Chicken enchiladas in West Omaha

Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$20.00
grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice, chipotle black beans.
More about Jams American Grill
Lettuce Express image

 

Lettuce Express

14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKENS ENCHILADA SOUP$4.49
More about Lettuce Express
Enchiladas Chicken image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Chicken$12.99
Hand-pulled chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of sauce: chile verde, green chili deluxe or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$22.00
grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice
More about Jams American Grill

