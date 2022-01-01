Chicken enchiladas in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Chicken Enchilada
|$20.00
grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice, chipotle black beans.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Enchiladas Chicken
|$12.99
Hand-pulled chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of sauce: chile verde, green chili deluxe or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.