Chicken parmesan in
West Omaha
/
Omaha
/
West Omaha
/
Chicken Parmesan
West Omaha restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
Avg 4.5
(33 reviews)
Chicken Parmigiana
$16.00
served on a bed of Mafalda pasta with pomodoro sauce and a cabbage and carrot side salad with house dressing
More about WD Cravings
Browse other tasty dishes in West Omaha
Cheeseburgers
Beef Salad
Cinnamon Rolls
Cake
Street Tacos
Crab Salad
Prime Ribs
Chicken Tenders
More near West Omaha to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Aksarben
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Blackstone
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
South Omaha
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Millard
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Old Market
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Benson
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lincoln
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Des Moines
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston