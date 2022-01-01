Chicken piccata in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve chicken piccata
More about A Catered Affair
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Chicken Piccata-Pan sautéed, Italian seasoned chicken topped with capers, mushrooms, and a white wine, lemon butter sauce. Served with spring veggies, mashed potatoes and house salad.. (Feeds Family of 4)
|$58.00
Pan sautéed, Italian seasoned chicken topped with capers, mushrooms, and a white wine, lemon butter sauce. Served with spring veggies, mashed potatoes and house salad. (Feeds Family of 4)