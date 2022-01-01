Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

BBQ Roasted Chicken Pizza$18.00
CARAMELIZED ONION, MUSTARD MOLASSES BBQ, AGED CHEDDAR, COBB BACON
LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LA CASA PIZZA

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$32.00
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$27.95
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$22.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
