Chicken pizza in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|BBQ Roasted Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
CARAMELIZED ONION, MUSTARD MOLASSES BBQ, AGED CHEDDAR, COBB BACON
More about LA CASA PIZZA
LA CASA PIZZA
610 S. 168th St, Omaha
|LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$32.00
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
|MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$27.95
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
|SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$22.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce