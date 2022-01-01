Chili in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve chili
BBQ
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Large Brisket Chili
|$4.75
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
|Brisket Chili
|$3.05
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|2oz Tai Chili
|$0.69
|Chili
|4oz Tai Chili
|$1.38
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Firecracker Chicken- Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)
|$46.00
Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)