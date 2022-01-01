Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve chili

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Chili
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Large Brisket Chili$4.75
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
Brisket Chili$3.05
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
More about Swine Dining Omaha
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sd Sweet Chili
More about PizzaWest
Chicago Dog 42 image

 

Chicago Dog 42

3001 144th St, Millard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Dog$6.29
More about Chicago Dog 42
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
2oz Tai Chili$0.69
Chili
4oz Tai Chili$1.38
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Firecracker Chicken- Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)$46.00
Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)
More about A Catered Affair
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOWL CHILI$3.99
More about DJ's Dugout
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chili Burrito$8.00
with potatoes, scrambled eggs, pesto crema, and pickled onions in a flour tortilla
Calabrian Chilies$2.00
More about WD Cravings

