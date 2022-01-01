Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve chimichangas

Chimichanga image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$12.00
2 Chimichangas filled with Shredded beef, beans & cheese . Served with rice, beans, pico and spicy cheese dip.
*No substitutions
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichangas Mini-Beef$13.99
Two crispy flour tortillas with seasoned ground beef with chile con carne sauce
Cookie Dough Chimichanga$6.99
Chimichangas Mini-Chicken$13.99
Two crispy flour tortillas with hand-pulled chicken with red chile sauce
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

