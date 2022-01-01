Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Chips and Juan Tacos Salsa Fresca
More about Juan Taco
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Bar-Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)$64.00
Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)
More about A Catered Affair
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa 16oz$9.99
Homemade Salsa Roja with chips. Mild
Chips & Salsa 8oz$4.99
Homemade Salsa Roja with chips. Mild
Chips & Salsa 4oz$2.49
Homemade Salsa Roja with chips. Mild
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

