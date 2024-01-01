Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant Chocolate$4.75
More about Stories Coffee Company
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Supreme Croissant$8.50
More about WD Cravings

