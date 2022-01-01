Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissant sandwiches in
West Omaha
/
Omaha
/
West Omaha
/
Croissant Sandwiches
West Omaha restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
No reviews yet
Croissant Sandwich
$6.45
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Paradise Bakery
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
No reviews yet
Croissant Sandwich
$7.49
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, sliced cured ham and Swiss cheese on our fresh buttery croissant.
More about Paradise Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in West Omaha
Turkey Bacon
Chai Lattes
Tortas
Strawberry Cheesecake
Mac And Cheese
French Onion Soup
Potstickers
Gorditas
More near West Omaha to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Aksarben
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Blackstone
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Old Market
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
South Omaha
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Benson
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Millard
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston