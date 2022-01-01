Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in West Omaha

Go
West Omaha restaurants
Toast

West Omaha restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant Sandwich$6.45
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$7.49
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, sliced cured ham and Swiss cheese on our fresh buttery croissant.
More about Paradise Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in West Omaha

Turkey Bacon

Chai Lattes

Tortas

Strawberry Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

French Onion Soup

Potstickers

Gorditas

Map

More near West Omaha to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston