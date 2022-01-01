Enchiladas in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve enchiladas
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Creamy Tomato Enchiladas
|$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$13.00
Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
|Enchiladas Mole
|$14.50
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Chicken Enchilada
|$20.00
grilled chicken, flour tortilla, verde sauce, jack cheese, salsa, southwest sour cream, red chili rice, chipotle black beans.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Enchiladas Chicken
|$12.99
Hand-pulled chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of sauce: chile verde, green chili deluxe or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request.
|Enchiladas Beef
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.