Falafel sandwiches in
West Omaha
/
Omaha
/
West Omaha
/
Falafel Sandwiches
West Omaha restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
KEBABS • FALAFEL
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
10000 California Street, Omaha
Avg 4.6
(18 reviews)
Sandwich Falafel
$6.99
falafel sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
Browse other tasty dishes in West Omaha
Chicken Tenders
Pies
Short Ribs
Tacos
Cake
Crab Cakes
Burritos
Cheeseburgers
More near West Omaha to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Aksarben
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Blackstone
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
South Omaha
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Millard
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Old Market
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Benson
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lincoln
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Des Moines
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston