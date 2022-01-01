Fried chicken sandwiches in
West Omaha
/
Omaha
/
West Omaha
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
West Omaha restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in West Omaha
Enchiladas
Garlic Bread
Crab Salad
Chicken Soup
Street Tacos
Fajitas
Short Ribs
Chicken Tenders
More near West Omaha to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Aksarben
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Blackstone
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
South Omaha
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Millard
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Old Market
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Benson
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lincoln
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Des Moines
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston