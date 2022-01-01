Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve fudge

Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Paradise Cobb$9.39
Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese and hard boiled egg tossed in Balsamic vinaigrette with a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Asian Chicken$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
Southwest Chicken Caesar$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering image

 

Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering

11040 Oak Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins (12)$24.99
Our own fresh baked muffins in a variety of popular flavors
Cinn Rolls (6)$19.99
Baked from scratch large gooey cinnamon rolls covered with bakers glazed icing and sprinkled with cinnamon.
Muffins (6)$14.99
Our own fresh baked muffins in a variety of popular flavors
More about Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering

