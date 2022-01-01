Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Pasta Amore image

 

Pasta Amore

11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER$12.00
Grilled Chicken Dinner$24.00
More about Pasta Amore
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
Grilled Chicken [Side]$5.00
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese with Chicken-Grilled chicken and pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Tossed, rolls & butter.$30.00
Grilled chicken and pasta in a creamy cheese sauce tossed salad rolls & butter serves family of 4
Firecracker Chicken- Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)$46.00
Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)
Mixed Grill-Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies (feeds family of 4)$57.00
Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies
More about A Catered Affair

