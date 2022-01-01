Grilled chicken in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Pasta Amore
11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha
|KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER
|$12.00
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$24.00
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
|Grilled Chicken [Side]
|$5.00
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese with Chicken-Grilled chicken and pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Tossed, rolls & butter.
|$30.00
Grilled chicken and pasta in a creamy cheese sauce tossed salad rolls & butter serves family of 4
|Firecracker Chicken- Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)
|$46.00
Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)
|Mixed Grill-Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies (feeds family of 4)
|$57.00
Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies