Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in West Omaha

Go
West Omaha restaurants
Toast

West Omaha restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

Browse other tasty dishes in West Omaha

Chicken Piccata

Tortas

Cobbler

Croissants

Crab Rangoon

Garlic Parmesan

Egg Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near West Omaha to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston