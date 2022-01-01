Grilled chicken sandwiches in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
