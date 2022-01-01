Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Copal Mexican Cuisine image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Steak Tacos$12.50
Steak, Cilantro, Onions, Green Salsa
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Bar-Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)$64.00
Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)
Dano's Beef-Grilled steak marinated in Dano's "outrageous" marinade. Served with mashed potatoes and house veggies. (Feeds Family of 4)$56.00
Grilled steak marinated in Dano's "outrageous" marinade. Served with mashed potatoes and house veggies. (Feeds Family of 4)
Mixed Grill-Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies (feeds family of 4)$57.00
Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies
More about A Catered Affair

