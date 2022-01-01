Grilled steaks in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$12.50
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Fajita Bar-Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)
|$64.00
|Dano's Beef-Grilled steak marinated in Dano's "outrageous" marinade. Served with mashed potatoes and house veggies. (Feeds Family of 4)
|$56.00
|Mixed Grill-Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies (feeds family of 4)
|$57.00
