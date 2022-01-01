Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in West Omaha

Go
West Omaha restaurants
Toast

West Omaha restaurants that serve grits

Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Grits$2.99
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Voodoo Shrimp and Grits$20.00
More about Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza

Browse other tasty dishes in West Omaha

Mussels

Spaghetti

Pies

Chicken Parmesan

Gnocchi

Chimichangas

Grilled Chicken

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near West Omaha to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston