Nachos in West Omaha

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
SUPERBOWL NACHOS image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
DJ's Dugout
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
Javi's Tacos

