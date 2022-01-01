Nachos in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve nachos
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha
|Nachos
|$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Nachos
|$10.00
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|SUPERBOWL NACHOS
|$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.