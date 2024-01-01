Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pasta salad in
West Omaha
/
Omaha
/
West Omaha
/
Pasta Salad
West Omaha restaurants that serve pasta salad
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Porky Butts BBQ
15475 Ruggles, Omaha
Avg 4.2
(435 reviews)
Pasta Salad
$0.00
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
No reviews yet
PARADISE PASTA
$5.55
Tri-color Rotini pasta, black olives, onion, cucumber, tomato, broccoli and Parmesan tossed in a Greek dressing.
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
