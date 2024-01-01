Patty melts in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve patty melts
DJ's Dugout - Millard
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|PATTY MELT
|$12.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|PATTY MELT
|$12.29
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese