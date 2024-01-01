Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in West Omaha

West Omaha restaurants
West Omaha restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$12.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$10.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$12.29
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

RTG On Center

8437 W Center Rd, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PATTY MELT$10.99
American & Swiss American cheese, grilled onion, 1000 Island on marble rye.
More about RTG On Center

