Tacos in West Omaha

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Tex-Mex$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Taco Juan$3.50
Double decker taco flour tortilla, refried beans, crispy corn tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, cheese, salsa
Taco Baja$3.50
Our Original with melted cheese between two corn tortillas, chicken, charro beans, salsa
More about Juan Taco
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Street Taco$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
Birria Taco Platter 🚨 FRI-MON ONLY 🚨$15.00
Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Tacos$19.00
smoked chili jam, crema, red cabbage, jack cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac
More about Jams American Grill
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF TACO SALAD$11.79
Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
More about DJ's Dugout
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Birria Taco Platter 🚨 FRI-MON ONLY 🚨$15.00
Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Street Taco$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
More about Javi's Tacos
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy$11.49
Three crispy corn tortilla shells with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and pickled jalapeño. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

