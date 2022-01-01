Tacos in West Omaha
West Omaha restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Taco Tex-Mex
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
|Taco Juan
|$3.50
Double decker taco flour tortilla, refried beans, crispy corn tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, cheese, salsa
|Taco Baja
|$3.50
Our Original with melted cheese between two corn tortillas, chicken, charro beans, salsa
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
|Street Taco
|$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
|Birria Taco Platter 🚨 FRI-MON ONLY 🚨
|$15.00
Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Short Rib Tacos
|$19.00
smoked chili jam, crema, red cabbage, jack cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|BEEF TACO SALAD
|$11.79
Ground beef, fried taco bowl, shredded lettuce, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions.
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Birria Taco Platter 🚨 FRI-MON ONLY 🚨
|$15.00
Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
|Street Taco
|$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Tacos Crispy
|$11.49
Three crispy corn tortilla shells with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and pickled jalapeño. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.