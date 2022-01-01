Omaha Performing Arts
Come in and enjoy!
409 S. 16th Street
Location
409 S. 16th Street
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Charley's sweet and savory shop
Come in and enjoy!
Mercury
Mercury is a contemporary mid-century cocktail lounge. We sometimes play yacht rock.
Cumbia Downtown
When people ask if we are a bar or a restaurant, we have trouble answering because we are so much more than that.
We are a "parche," a place where people can come and relax, hang out and enjoy. We are proud to be a Latin bar with a small menu of snacks and bites inspired by our heritage.
801 Chophouse
Come in and enjoy!