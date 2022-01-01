Go
Omaha Tap House - Downtown

Craft Beer. Craft Burgers. American Food, Full Bar, Kid Friendly.

1403 Farnam St

Popular Items

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$13.99
Blue cheese, thick-cut bacon, beer braised onions, and smoky mayo.
Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with blackened or beer battered fish, cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and lemon aioli.
Applewood Smoked Bacon & Fajita Salad$13.99
Fajita marinated chicken, peppers, onions, roasted corn, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans, and jalapeno ranch dressing.
Chicken Nachos$12.99
Pulled chicken nachos with our pepper jack cheese sauce, black beans, roasted corn, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, and jalapenos. Served with seasoned sour cream and fresh made salsa.
Boneless Wings - 6 (O)$7.99
Hand battered bonelss chicken wings.
Veggie Burger$12.99
Ground turkey patty topped with spring mix, avocado, smoked Gouda, and spicy mayo.
Cheesecake chimichanga$6.99
Slice of Cheesecake$6.99
Pepperjack Mac 'n Cheese Burger$12.99
Pepper jack mac & cheese, hot pepper jelly, jalapenos, and brown sugar bacon.
Boneless Wings - 12 (O)$14.99
Hand battered bonelss chicken wings.
Location

1403 Farnam St

Omaha NE

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
