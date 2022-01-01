Go
The Omaha Press Club

The Omaha Press Club is a Private Club "Restaurant with a View". As a member you can enjoy fine dining, entertain guest, attend one of our many regular events including: Multi Course Wine Dinners, Sunday Brunches, face on The Barroom floor. Whether you’re hosting a wedding reception, anniversary celebration, brunch, cocktail party, holiday gathering, press conference, or corporate meeting, our primary goal is to meet your personal needs and exceed your expectations. Room rental is free to members, but anyone can rent the club. Guest are welcome to RSVP to (402)345-8008 for a guest trial.

1620 dodge st Omaha NE 68102 22nd Floor

Club Wrap$8.00
Peruvian Clam Chowder$4.00
1620 dodge st Omaha NE 68102 22nd Floor

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
