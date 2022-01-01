Go
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

Omar's is offering Dine-In, Carry out and Third Party Delivery options via DoorDash or GrubHub- serving you fresh and delicious meals while following all state and local safety protocols in our restaurant. Thank you for your patronage!

PIZZA

22250 Lorain Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Fries$2.50
Freshly baked Pita Bread$1.50
Pepperoni Pizza
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.00
marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, tahini sauce & garlic aioli
Falafel Wrap$9.00
3 of our scratch made falafel patties with hummus, Mediterranean salad, pickle & tahini sauce (add turnips for $1)
Hummus$7.00
puréed chickpeas dip served with a freshly baked pita (with shawarma or ground beef +$4)
Gyro$10.00
Sliced Gyro meat with tomato, red onion, and lettuce wrapped in a warm gyro pita topped with tzatziki sauce and served with our famous french fries.
Beef Shawarma Wrap$10.00
marinated grilled beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, tahini sauce & garlic aioli
Greek Salad$12.00
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
lightly breaded cheese sticks served with pizza dipping sauce
Location

22250 Lorain Rd

Fairview Park OH

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
