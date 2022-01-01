Go
Omelette & Waffle Cafe

SALADS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

18900 Northville Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (1709 reviews)

Popular Items

Farmers Omelette$9.50
#6 Burrito$6.50
Hashbrowns$4.00
Coffee$2.75
Veggie Omelette$9.50
Nutella Banana Crepe$8.50
Sausage Links$4.00
California Omelette$9.50
Belgium Waffle$4.00
2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, Choice Of Meat$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

18900 Northville Rd

Northville MI

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
