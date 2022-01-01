Go
OMG! Burgers & Brew

Online ordering is for PENDLETON only, until we get Hermiston lined up.
Pendleton’s hotspot for gourmet burgers, chicken burgers, salads and now featuring The Beast (Elk, Wild Boar, Bison and Wagu) burger! Indoor firepit, outdoor dining and Gathering room available for large groups! We offer take out. We have a full bar and local brews on tap along with local spirits! Come on in and enjoy yourself!

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

241 S Main St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Slider$6.39
Special sauce, pickle, lettuce and American cheese
Bacon Burger$15.79
special sauce, pickles, bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce,cheddar cheese
Big Blue Burger$14.79
bacon, blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles, shredded lettuce
Mushroom Burger$14.79
swiss cheese, sauteed crimini mushrooms, sour cream, topped with french fried onions
Chicken Wings$13.49
8 crispy wings, with choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo, pineapple-habanero, garlic sesame
OMG Burger$12.75
special sauce, pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce
Classic Bacon Slider$7.39
Gouda For Me Burger$15.79
special sauce, fried onion strips, shredded lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, BBQ sauce
Smash Burger$14.79
Smashed, crispy burger served with mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions and 2 slices of American Cheese.
Cheese Curds$11.49
curds of cheese coated in special batter and deep friend, pineapple habanero sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

241 S Main St.

Pendleton OR

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
