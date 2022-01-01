OMG Food Truck

The Union food truck hit the ground rollin’ in June 2019, as an extension of the Union Kitchen and Tap family. Fueled by a passionate desire to create the perfect balance of coastal class and casual comfort, were bringing an exciting elevated twist to the food truck world. This tasteful twist is uniquely inspired by the restaurant’s home of Encinitas, California. With a subtle nod to local and communal influences, The Union Food Truck capitalizes on a steadfast commitment to excellence and consistently creates an experience of unforgettable quality. Come roll with us!



3860 Mission Blvd