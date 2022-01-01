Go
Toast

Omi Omy

Come and enjoy the best flavor Vietnam has to offer in a relax and comforting atmosphere. Simply order online with our easy to navigate menu. We also cater. Give us a call for your next office lunch or event. First time, Every time. Oh Mi Oh My!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

181 University Drive • $

Avg 4.6 (171 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Tofu Pho soup$9.95
Egg Roll (3)W.Soy Vinaigrette$7.95
Banh Mi Chicken W.Bunh Fish Sauce$8.49
Noodle Bowl Chicken W.Fish Vinny$10.50
Banh Mi Pork W.Bunh Fish Sauce$8.49
Beef Pho soup$10.95
Fries Banh Mi$6.75
Summer Roll (1) W.Peanut Sauce$4.85
Banh Mi Tofu W.Bunh Soy Sauce$8.49
Chicken Pho soup$10.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

181 University Drive

Amherst MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Savannas Bar and Bistro

No reviews yet

Savannas is a new Amherst Restaurant with a cool vibe, open for dinner, serving wood-fired pizza and chef-driven cuisine with plans of a future Sunday Brunch.

Glazed Doughnut Shop

No reviews yet

Thank you for your order!

Mexcalito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We create a family friendly, inclusive and diverse environment where all are welcomed to enjoy tacos.

The Taste Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston