On-The-GO Foods

Come in and enjoy!

458 E Stephen Foster Ave • $$$

Avg 4.1 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

Festive Turkey$10.00
Chicken Salad$7.00
Soup of the Week - chicken & Wild Rice$4.50
Blue Bardstown$10.00
Tasty Turkey$9.50
Turkey, bacon, and swiss with lettuce, tomato, and honey Dijon dressing
Brownie Week$1.25
Chicken Salad$9.50
Cravin Chicken Salad Sandwich
Classic Cobb$10.00
Double Chocolate Brownie$2.50
KY Club$9.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss & cheddar with lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat bread
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Location

458 E Stephen Foster Ave

Bardstown KY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
