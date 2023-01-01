Onancock restaurants you'll love
Must-try Onancock restaurants
More about Blarney Stone Pub - 10 North Street
Blarney Stone Pub - 10 North Street
10 North Street, Onancock
|Popular items
|3 Jumbo Bar Pretzels
|$9.99
Served with house made Guinness beer cheese
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.99
6 oz. hand pressed Angus beef cooked to your liking. American cheese and two slices of bacon. Substitute chargrilled chicken 2.00
More about The Charlotte Hotel & Restaurant - 7 North Street
The Charlotte Hotel & Restaurant - 7 North Street
7 North Street, Onancock
More about Mallards at the Wharf - 2 Market St
Mallards at the Wharf - 2 Market St
2 Market St, Onancock