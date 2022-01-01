Go
On and Off

Cozy restaurant cafe with delicious homemade food

2401 W 32nd Ave

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Coffee$2.50
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
No Meat Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Two eggs / Cream cheese / Avocado / Tomato / Arugula
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Two eggs / Cheddar / Choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Smothered Burrito$14.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Mushroom / Tomato / Bell pepper / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo / Smothered with pork green chili
Veggie Skillet$15.00
Roasted Potato / Onion / Bell pepper / Eggs any style / Avocado / Black bean / Cheddar / Jalapeno
Latte$3.90
Roasted Veggie Omelet$14.50
Three eggs / Tomato / Bell pepper / Mushroom / Onion / Avocado / Cheddar / Parmesan / Arugula
On & Off Special French Toast$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
Vanilla Latte$4.20
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Cryptocurrency
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2401 W 32nd Ave

denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
