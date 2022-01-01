Go
Ondubu

BBQ

73 PARK AVE • $$

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)

Japchae$11.99
weet potato starch glass noodles sauteed and flipped to perfection w/seasonal vegetable and a choice of protein
Beef Ttukbaegi
Krispy Chicken Baos$5.99
Mandu(Dumpling)$6.99
Pork butt, vegetables dumpling, crispy or steamed serve with ginger soy
CHICKEN TERIYAKI (LUNCH)
Sizzling Stone Bowl w/ choice of
Japanese thick noodle or Rice topped with
vegetable.
(BBQ) Beef Bulgogi$18.99
House-made traditional sweet soy, plum, ginger, pear, scallion
and fresh citrus marinated top sirloin
Krispy Chicken$5.99
Super crispy, juicy and tendered fried chicken breast served with spicy Gochu Sauce.
Pork Baos$5.99
Spicy marinated pork with cucumber and scallions in Bao buns.
Bibim-Bap/Salad$11.99
YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE BAP/ SWEET BLACK BAP/ OR SALAD, TOPPED WITH SEASONED VEGETABLE AND FRIED EGG
Chicken Teriyaki Bap
Stir-fried Chicken Teriyaki and vegetable serve on a sizzling hot stone plate
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

73 PARK AVE

RUTHERFORD NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
