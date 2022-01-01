Bars & Lounges
Number 1 Broadway
Open today 3:00 PM - 3:59 AM
63 Reviews
102 S Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
102 S Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos CA 95030
Nearby restaurants
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
No Reviews
6 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurant
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
No Reviews
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200 Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurant