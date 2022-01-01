Go
Dish Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4 • $

Avg 5 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Burger Cheese Deluxe$15.00
House made patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, aïoli, grilled onions
Greek Lamb Burger$16.00
House made lamb patty with tzitziki, olives,red onion,feta,spinach, tomato& eggplant spread
Bänh Mì$16.00
Hand ground pork meatball BM with pickled carrots, daikon, kim chi & cilantro
Pesto Chick Sandwich$16.00
Pesto, chicken , havarti, avo on focaccia or sourdough bread
Brisket & Mac$16.00
Brisket (6 oz) Mac & cheese on french bead with a side of bbq sauce
Veggie Burger (NUTS)$15.00
House made patty with egg, avo spread, cheddar cheese, aïoli, red onion, lettuce, tomato
Caesar$10.00
House made Dressing, garlic croutond, parm
Bison B&b$17.00
Bison burger, pepper bacon, Brie, bacon Jam, aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions
Italian lemon curd doughnut$7.00
2 doughnuts with cream and lemon
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4

Mammoth Lakes CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Noodle-Ly

No reviews yet

We make all of our food items as fresh daily which limits us to a certain amount of food that we can produce per day. Therefore on high demand days we may stop taking orders and/or we may run out of some menu items. We appreciate your understanding and kindness.

Good Life Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mammoth Rock 'n' Bowl, Brasserie & Lounge

No reviews yet

Bowling and Entertainment Fun
Casual Dining Downstairs in the Lounge
French Inspired Dining in the Brasserie

ZPizza

No reviews yet

zpizza was founded in the art colony of Laguna Beach, California, where creativity and craftsmanship have flourished for almost a century. So it comes as no surprise that our critically acclaimed pizza is a true Laguna original. A passion for great food is why we start with dough made from non-GMO wheat flour prepared fresh every day, hand-thrown and fire-baked until uniquely crisp.
Our zest for quality continues when the toppings go on. We combine select ingredients using award-winning skim mozzarella from Wisconsin, certified organic tomato sauce, MSG-free pepperoni, additive-free sausage, and fresh produce. Our gourmet salads and sandwiches are just as delicious. We hope you enjoy our authentic and unique recipes as much as we enjoy making them for you.

