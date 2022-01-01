One Door North
One Door North is an ode to the outdoors with chef-driven food, craft cocktails and a friendly staff! Enjoy our outdoor dining space.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
3422 30th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3422 30th St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Modern Times [North Park]
We are open Wednesday through Sunday 12p-8p. Stop in for a pint, or place your order ahead of time for quick and easy pickup
The Smoking Goat
The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.
Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich
New England style seafood and east coast sandwiches!
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Come in and Enjoy