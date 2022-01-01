Go
Toast

One Door North

One Door North is an ode to the outdoors with chef-driven food, craft cocktails and a friendly staff! Enjoy our outdoor dining space.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3422 30th St • $$

Avg 4 (773 reviews)

Popular Items

Market Veggies$10.00
Strawberry Salad$15.00
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$10.00
1/4 lb burger, fries, drink
Chicken & Pesto$19.00
mushroom, onion, bell peppers, olives, broccolini, marinara, mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$19.00
In house marinated and grilled organic chicken breast, BBQ sauce, red onion, mozzarella and smoky gouda cheeses, topped with fresh cilantro & scallions
Burger & Fries$18.00
1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, roasted onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce (mayo based)
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Fresh & hot One Door North Bavarian Pretzel, house-made Beer Cheese sauce & Honey Dijon Mustard sauce for dipping!
Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread$19.00
House-made fennel seed pork sausage, roasted pasilla peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, red onions, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese
Mushroom & Wild Arugula$19.00
Mozzarella, fresh thyme, caramelized onions, wild arugula, truffle oil, roasted cremini mushrooms, parmesan cheese, house-made flatbread
Mini Cornbread Muffins$8.00
House-made and freshly baked mini cornbread pasilla pepper muffins, served with sweet honey butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3422 30th St

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Modern Times [North Park]

No reviews yet

We are open Wednesday through Sunday 12p-8p. Stop in for a pint, or place your order ahead of time for quick and easy pickup

The Smoking Goat

No reviews yet

The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.

Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich

No reviews yet

New England style seafood and east coast sandwiches!

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston