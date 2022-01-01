One Eight Distilling

- /
Enjoy Craft Spirits, Cocktails, Distillery Tours and Special Events! Online orders are for pickup only, sorry, we do not deliver.
1135 Okie Street NE
Popular Items
|Untitled Whiskey No. 9
|$99.99
Gold Medal
2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Untitled Whiskey No. 9 is an eleven-year-old wheated bourbon blended and finished for 2 of those years in Limousin French oak Calvados casks; we named 'Luc.'
There's something fruity about this bourbon, which has the character of a Speyside Scotch. Months in Calvados casks impart a dry minerality with toasted oak and crisp apple notes.
43% alc. by vol
|Untitled Whiskey No. 19
|$99.99
Untitled Whiskey No. 19 is an 11-year old bourbon finished separately in many different casks. These barrels were previously filled with kirschwasser cherry brandy, Outer Banks Distilling American rum, a Bordeaux-style red blend from RdV Winery, Amontillado sherry, and muscat wine.
This whiskey celebrates fruit in all forms, starting with the nose full of sun-ripened strawberries and rich orange creamsicles. On the palate, one first tastes the sweet, zingy flavors of Lemonhead candies and crystallized ginger before the flavors turn to dried fruits, such as raisins and dates. The finish is long, bursting with dark fruit notes of figs and black cherries and a lingering sweetness of blackstrap molasses
|Untitled Series - Golden Hour
|$34.99
The Golden Hour Bourbon Liqueur is back just in time for the holidays! We started with a 10-year old wheated bourbon finished in two casks, first an Oloroso sherry butt and then a barrel that held roasted coffee beans. The whiskey was then infused with a combination of cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom and sweetened with clover honey.
Holiday spices hit your senses before taking a sip and experiencing a full-bodied spirit that coats the tongue with cinnamon candies and Turkish delight. Notes of vanilla, plums and toasted pistachio linger with layers of chai spice and earthy coffee riding through the long and complex finish.
|District Made Ivy City Gin
|$29.99
District Made Ivy City Gin is an American dry-style spirit crafted with our signature rye-forward mashbill. Appalachian Allspice and Grains of Paradise uniquely enhance our Mid-Atlantic heirloom grains, while a more subtle approach to juniper notes allows all ten vibrant botanicals to shine. The outcome is a uniquely flavorful, full-bodied spirit. For the ultimate DC G&T experience, use Pratt Standard Tonic Syrup.
66% Abruzzi Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye
88 Proof
|District Made Barrel Rested Ivy City Gin
|$39.99
"A complex, lengthy Barrel-Aged Gin that will make stupendous stirred cocktails: dive into a pour of this flavor bomb to discover notes of citrus, spice, pastry, and more." - 96 Points, Tastings.com
District Made Barrel Rested Gin is an heirloom flavor-bomb bespoke of the Mid-Atlantic. This American dry-style is crafted with our signature rye-forward mashbill, ten vibrant botanicals, and added orange citrus rested in both new American oak and ex-bourbon barrels for six months. The sweet warmth of wood brightens aromatic notes of Appalachian allspice in this extraordinary spirit.
Created to shine through even the most robust cocktail ingredients, this will become your go-to gin for a Negroni or add another layer of flavor to your standard whiskey cocktail.
66% Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye
102 Proof
|District Made Straight Bourbon Whiskey
|$49.99
District Made Straight Bourbon Whiskey showcases Hickory King Corn, grown in the hollows of Virginia since the 1880s. To create our signature style, we distill this heirloom grain in two different mashbills, one wheated and one high-rye, age them individually, then marry a few barrels together. The result is a drier, richly textured four-grain spirit.
58% Hickory King Corn, 16% Abruzzi Rye, 8% Hard Red Winter Wheat, 12% Malted Rye, 6 % Malted Barley
95 Proof
|Untitled Whiskey No. 12
|$99.99
For Untitled Whiskey No. 12, we furnished Harper Macaw chocolate makers with barrels to age cocoa nibs sourced from Vale do Juliana farm in Bahia, Brazil. We then refilled barrels with an 11-year old wheated bourbon.
For Untitled Whiskey No. 12, we furnished Harper Macaw chocolate makers with barrels to age cocoa nibs sourced from Vale do Juliana farm in Bahia, Brazil. We then refilled barrels with an 11-year old wheated bourbon. The nose is full of dark plum, raisin, and toasted cinnamon, and star anise. The palate starts with creamy butterscotch and sharp crystallized ginger before decadent flavors of spiked cocoa and dark cherry syrup develop. The finish brings earthy notes of tobacco, slate, and bitter chocolate.
44% alc. by vol
|Lockers Reserve Collectors Pack
|$60.00
Locker's Reserve Collectors Pack is a collectible 375ml two-pack featuring special Untitled releases of a 100 proof District Made Vodka and a barrel select 2-year-old District Made Rye.
Proceeds from this release will benefit the Laughlin Family Foundation, whose purpose is to help spread awareness, education, and research for underfunded and rare cancers.
Craig "Locker" Laughlin has signed all the items individually and includes:
1 x Locker's Reserve Vodka 375ml
1 x Locker's Reserve Rye 375ml
1 x Offical Capitals Practice Hockey Puck
|District Made Vodka
|$24.99
Distilled from a heavy-rye mash bill, our vodka is full of character with notes of vanilla, cream soda, and black pepper. We use Russian filtering technology for an even smoother finish, but make no mistake, this is vodka with character to be enjoyed neat or in a cocktail. Pair with Pratt Standard True Ginger Syrup or their seasonal Blackberry Mint Syrup.
66% Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye
80 Proof
Location
Washington DC
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
