One Eight Distilling

"A complex, lengthy Barrel-Aged Gin that will make stupendous stirred cocktails: dive into a pour of this flavor bomb to discover notes of citrus, spice, pastry, and more." - 96 Points, Tastings.com

District Made Barrel Rested Gin is an heirloom flavor-bomb bespoke of the Mid-Atlantic. This American dry-style is crafted with our signature rye-forward mashbill, ten vibrant botanicals, and added orange citrus rested in both new American oak and ex-bourbon barrels for six months. The sweet warmth of wood brightens aromatic notes of Appalachian allspice in this extraordinary spirit.

Created to shine through even the most robust cocktail ingredients, this will become your go-to gin for a Negroni or add another layer of flavor to your standard whiskey cocktail.

66% Rye, 28% Corn, 6% Malted Rye

102 Proof

