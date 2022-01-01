Go
One Eyed Pete's

One Eyed Pete's serves authentic BBQ. Everything from smoked meats to fresh homemade sides like smoked veggies, elite, and mac and cheese.

BBQ

1275 W Randall St.

Avg 4.3 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 BBQ Nachos$8.00
Tortilla Chips, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Charred Corn, Charred Poblano, House made Queso, Roasted Garlic Aioli, choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, BBQ Baked Beans
Pete's Ranch$0.50
The Burger$13.00
Smash burger w/ blend of Chuck, Sirloin,
and Brisket, Smoked Gouda,
Pete's Burger Sauce, House Pickles, Potato Bun.
Single (two patties) $13.00
Double (three patties) $15.00
Add Bacon $1.50
Served with a side of French fries.
Brisket Burrito$14.00
Brisket Burnt Ends BBQ Burrito. Inside this tasty burrito we’ve got smoked & chopped brisket, navy beans, roasted corn, poblano peppers, smoked cheddar, garlic aioli, Pete's BBQ sauce, and tortilla strips. We plate it up on top of a bed of our seasoned french fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Caramelized Onion Marmalade, House Slaw, Choice of BBQ sauce, Potato Bun
Served with a side of French fries.
Full BBQ Nachos$12.00
Tortilla Chips, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Charred Corn, Charred Poblano, House made Queso, Roasted Garlic Aioli, choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, BBQ Baked Beans
BBQ Plate - 2 Meats$15.00
Mac & Cheese
White cheddar and Smoked Gouda
Chicken Wings$13.00
Smoked, Fried, Seasoned and served “naked” with choice of two BBQ sauces
Make it a basket (fries and slaw) for $15.00
Loaded Fries$10.00
Seasoned fries, Roasted Garlic Aioli, House Smoked Bacon, Green Onion, House Queso
Location

1275 W Randall St.

Coopersville MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
