One Fifth Red Sauce Italian

1658 WESTHEIMER RD

Popular Items

Extra Pita
2 pieces.
Crab Stuffed Jalapenos$12.00
Buttermilk dressing
Raw Oysters$10.00
The fixins
Charred Cabbage$10.00
Celery root bisque, roasted pepitas, sunflower seeds, parsley oil
Oxtail Ragout$30.00
Crispy gnocchi, pesto
Taboon Roasted Tomato$12.00
Taboon roasted cherry tomatoes, whipped feta, za'atar, urfa and dill.
Muhamara$10.00
Red pepper and walnut dip, feta, herbs and olive oil.
Hummus$10.00
Green tehina, sumac, herbs, and olive oil.
Extra Malawach$4.00
Trust us you want this!
Turkish Hummus$14.00
Warm hummus spiked with garlic butter.
Location

1658 WESTHEIMER RD

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
