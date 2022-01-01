Go
Root & Sprig

13001 EAST 17TH PLACE

13001 EAST 17TH PLACE

Popular Items

The Southern Border$11.50
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
latte 12 oz$3.50
Chicken & The Goat$8.50
Grilled chicken, pickled red onion, crumbled goat cheese, arugula, and balsamic vinaigrette
Citrus Salad$10.00
Watermelon radish, mandarin orange, red cabbage, goat cheese, walnuts, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette (Vegetarian, contains nuts, gluten free)
Spicy Pork$12.50
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli on toasted ciabatta
Marghertia$8.00
Tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, cherry tomato, basil, balsamic glaze
Summer Ready$11.50
Grilled chicken, cucumbers, watermelon radish, avocado, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette (gluten free)
Chicken Goodness$11.50
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, green goodness, on toasted ciabatta
The P & P$8.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, roasted red pepper flakes, honey
Good Ol' Smoke$12.50
Slow smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, roasted red peppers, white cheddar cheese, arugula, green goodness dressing, on pressed ciabatta
Location

AURORA CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
