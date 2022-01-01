Go
Toast

One Line Coffee

Now order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our Capital Square Store in the Huntington Building. Choose times for pick-up between 7:45 AM and 2:15 PM daily (Monday through Friday).
Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings.
Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders greater than $10 require a greater advance time).
Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at the Capitol Square. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station at the front counter.
__________________________________________________________________
If your business or social group meets in the downtown area, our Coffee To Go Program is easy, affordable and designed to impress! Call our store at 614-824-2642 to place your order direct or use this on-line Web Store option.

41 S High St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte (16 oz)$4.45
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Coffee To Go (96 oz Disposable Carton)$14.50
Our Coffee To Go Carton keeps coffee fresh and hot for up to 2-3 hours. Choose from any of our current specialty coffee offerings...Cup and condiment packages are available as an option!
Latte (12 oz)$3.95
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Coffee Cake$3.00
With a crunchy oat topping and vanilla drizzle.
Scones-OLC Kitchen
BRAND NEW from-scratch scone goodness! Our chef's own recipe.
Red Eye
Batch-brewed Colombia El Progreso plus a Method Blend Espresso Shot for an extra kick of caffeine!
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
A classic, but with a unique addition of apple slices tucked into the roll! + maple cream cheese icing and cinnamon from North Market Spices.
Toddy Cold Brew (16 or 24 oz)
Classic cold brew, made with our medium-roast Colombia El Progreso. Great black, or takes cream and sugar beautifully!
Milligan's Maple Latte (12 oz)$4.70
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Chai Latte (16 oz)$5.25
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
See full menu

Location

41 S High St

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milestone 229

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

BURGERIM GOURMET BURGERS & BAR

Cravings Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aroma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston