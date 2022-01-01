One Line Coffee
Now order for PICK-UP/TAKE-OUT at our Capital Square Store in the Huntington Building. Choose times for pick-up between 7:45 AM and 2:15 PM daily (Monday through Friday).
Order and pay on-line and choose from a select menu of coffee, tea, specialty drinks, pastries and snack offerings.
Orders of $10 or less can be ordered for pick-up in as little as 15 minutes (orders greater than $10 require a greater advance time).
Orders placed on this web site must be be picked up at the Capitol Square. There is a TAKE-OUT/PICK-UP Station at the front counter.
If your business or social group meets in the downtown area, our Coffee To Go Program is easy, affordable and designed to impress! Call our store at 614-824-2642 to place your order direct or use this on-line Web Store option.
41 S High St
Location
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
